Man arrested for allegedly brandishing weapon on bus: The Record for Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

12:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a fight at a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. One man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular eluding, aggravated motor vehicle theft, driving under the influence, reckless driving and third-degree assault.

6:18 a.m. Officers were called about someone trespassing in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:24 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a man rummaging through someone’s vehicle at a gas station in the 16000 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Yampa. The owner of the vehicle chased away the man, who was seen walking along the highway carrying a blanket.

1:26 p.m. Police were called about a drunken pedestrian at Apres Ski Way and Village Drive.

1:57 p.m. An armed person was reportedly on a bus at Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers arrested a suspect and charged him with menacing, endangering public transportation and prohibited use of a weapon.

2:48 p.m. Deputies were called about a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries in the 13100 block of U.S. Highway 40.

7:59 p.m. Deputies were called about another crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 66 along Colorado Highway 131.

8:38 p.m. Deputies were called about a drunken pedestrian in the 41200 block of Marabou Loop.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

