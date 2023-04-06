Man arrested following Steamboat hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries

A juvenile sustained serious injuries after a hit-and-run around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, on South Lincoln Avenue.

Steamboat Springs Police Department and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at a hotel south of town.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle a short distance away and discovered the owner, Raymond Dyer, was in a room at the hotel. Officers executed a search warrant at the room and arrested Dyer and charged him without incident.

The victim was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center by Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue.

Dyer was found to be under the influence at the time of the hit-and-run. He is charged with vehicular assault, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

His first appearance on bond in Routt County Court is set for May 25.

