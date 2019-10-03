Man alleges girlfriend stole his truck: The Record for Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

12:48 a.m. A man called Steamboat Springs Police Department officers, claiming his girlfriend stole his truck from the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. It turns out she did not steal it, and he found the vehicle a short time later.

1:42 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 400 block of East Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

6:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash at Colorado Highway 131 and Routt County Road 14, where a car hit two elk.

7:27 a.m. Police received a report of a shoplifter at a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

8:58 a.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 21600 block of Colo. 131 near Phippsburg.

10:17 a.m. Police received a report of another shoplifter at a liquor store in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

10:49 a.m. Steamboat firefighters assisted two men who got into a fender bender in the 1900 block of Shield Drive. One of the men had a swollen leg but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

11:51 a.m. Officers mediated an argument resulting from road rage at 13th Street and Shield Drive.

9:07 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance in the 26200 block of Hidden Mesa Drive in Oak Creek.

9:54 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters assisted a reportedly unconscious person at a bar in the 100 block of East Main Street in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

Oak firefighters responded to two call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.