Man alleges doctors work while intoxicated: The Record for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

7:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers found some people sleeping in their car at a parking lot in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. They notified the people of a city ordinance that prohibits camping within city limits and told them to move along.

7:56 a.m. Police were notified of a man sleeping in Gondola Square at Steamboat Resort. Officers were unable to find anyone sleeping there.

11:22 a.m. A man called police alleging that doctors have been working while under the influence at a medical center in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive. When pressed for more details, he told officers to contact his attorney. Police have not found any evidence substantiating his claim.

12:05 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance at a residence in the 27700 block of Silver Spur Street.

2:08 p.m. Police received an anonymous tip of people using drugs somewhere in Steamboat. The caller did not offer any further details.

7:17 p.m. A caller notified officers of a drunken pedestrian inside a bus stop shelter in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. Officers found the man sleeping in the shelter and woke him up. He was not drunk, just a transient man looking for a place to sleep.

8:48 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a woman who drove into a light post at Mount Werner Circle and Eagleridge Drive. The same woman allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run a short time before. Police arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence, careless driving, leaving the scene of a crash and failing to notify police.

10:55 p.m. Police issued citations to three college students for underage possession of alcohol in the 1400 block of Bob Adams Drive.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.