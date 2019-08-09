Man airlifted with severe head trauma after motorcycle crash on Gore Pass, passenger in serious condition

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two people were seriously injured Friday afternoon after their motorcycle left the road and overturned along Colorado Highway 134, according to authorities.

The motorcycle’s driver, a 70-year-old man from Miami, was emergency airlifted to Denver at around 5 p.m. following the crash near milepost 14, about 13 miles east of Toponos, in Grand County. The location was near the county line between Grand and Routt counties on Gore Pass, or Colo. 134.

The man’s wife was the motorcycle’s passenger, according to the Colorado State Patrol. She was transported by ambulance to Steamboat Springs.

The woman was initially found unresponsive but was resuscitated via CPR by an off-duty EMT and an off-duty nurse.

Her injuries, which were said to be serious, are currently unknown, according to authorities.

According to State Patrol, the motorcycle was traveling down a grade from the top of the pass, behind a group of other motorcycles. It then suddenly traveled off the right side of the road while navigating a left-hand curve. It overturned at about 45 mph, with both the driver and his wife ejected from the motorcycle.

Both lanes of the highway were closed for about 30 minutes as a helicopter landed to transport the injured man, who, according to State Patrol, experienced a serious head injury.

It was said speed may be a contributing factor to the crash, according to State Patrol.

Assisting agencies included Yampa Fire Protection District, Yampa EMS, Grand County and Routt County sheriff’s offices and Classic Air Medical.

