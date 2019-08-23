Man acts strange: The Record for Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019

12:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a reported drug violation in the 3000 block of Village Drive. A man found a letter saying someone he knows has been using drugs, but he would not give police any further details.

3:17 a.m. A man flagged down an officer to ask about hailing a taxi in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:49 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a wildland fire near Dinosaur National Monument’s headquarters in Moffat County. As of Thursday, the blaze had burned 170 acres, according to CBS Denver.

12:18 p.m. A man was acting strange at a park in the 1000 block of Pamela Lane. Police were unable to locate him.

9:05 p.m. Officers were called about a bear in a dumpster at Lincoln Avenue and Sixth Street. They were unable to locate the animal.

9:58 p.m. An intoxicated man was making inappropriate comments to female staff at a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. When they asked him to leave, he refused. He fled the area after they called the police.

11:27 p.m. Police pulled over a minor for speeding at Lincoln Avenue and Dream Island Plaza. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana, possessing the drug as a minor and possessing marijuana paraphernalia as a minor.

11:53 p.m. A woman received a notification that a guest had arrived at her vacation rental, which concerned her because she had not booked any reservations for the day. Officers checked on the rental and found no one there.

Total incidents: 70

Steamboat officers had 49 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.