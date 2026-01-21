Man accused of planning mass shooting in Breckenridge also charged with fentanyl distribution causing death

The city of Steamboat Springs released more information about fentanyl distribution charges filed in Routt County against the Breckenridge man arrested Jan. 7 on charges related to an accusation of threatening a mass shooting .

The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Nathaniel Zabik, 44, on Jan. 8 that include a Class 1 felony for distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. Other counts include conspiracy for the same crime, distribution of a controlled substance and five habitual criminal counts.

A news release from the city of Steamboat Springs details an investigation into two suspected fentanyl overdose deaths. An investigation into an October death identified Zabik and Matthew Bentley as “conspirators in the distribution of fentanyl-laced substances resulting in death,” according to the release.

The All Crimes Enforcement Team, a multiagency task force focusing on drug trafficking, was involved in the original investigation and the arrest of Zabik on Jan. 7, the report stated, after multiple people reported he was threatening to kill himself and others .

The arrest affidavit in the drug case is sealed, according to a Routt County court clerk. The complaint, which lists the formal charges against Zabik, states that he sold or distributed fentanyl and his actions “were the proximate cause of death” for a man who consumed the substance Zabik distributed.

Descriptions of the habitual criminal charges reference felony convictions against Zabik in Oklahoma, including burglary, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and obtaining or attempting to obtain controlled substances by forgery or fraud. The convictions ranged from 2008 to 2019.

On Jan. 7, a person who messaged with Zabik on Facebook Messenger sent screenshots of the messages to law enforcement. In the messages, Zabik stated he planned to kill people, mentioned Breckenridge and “the resort” and, around 1:45 p.m., stated he had “2 hours left,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies responded to Zabik’s home and started monitoring him around 1 p.m. and arrested him around 3 p.m. when he left his home.

Zabik remains in the Summit County jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.