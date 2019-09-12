Mama bear shows cubs how to break into dumpsters: The Record for Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

7:33 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man experiencing breathing difficulties at a hunting camp in Slater Park, north of Hayden. The man was later pronounced dead from what appeared to be a medical emergency. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers also responded to the incident.

10:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from someone concerned about a relative who was reportedly in distress at a medical center in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive. Officers checked on the relative, a man, who was checking out of the medical center. He was OK.

11:50 a.m. A dog escaped from a vehicle and was running loose in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Animal control officers were unable to locate the animal.

4 p.m. Another dog was hit by a car in the 2700 block of Downhill Drive. It was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

4:20 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called about a car crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 100 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

6 p.m. Officers were called about an ongoing issue between a landlord and a tenant at a housing complex in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

7:51 p.m. A caller notified police of a homeless man hanging around near a condominium complex in the 1900 block of Ski Time Square. Officers spoke with the man, who said he was trying to make his way to Craig.

9:11 p.m. A mother bear and her two cubs were tearing into a secured dumpster in the 2500 block of Après Ski Way. Officers scared away the animals.

10:03 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called about a car crash with unknown injuries at Routt County Road 129 and Beaver Canyon Drive near Clark.

10:33 p.m. A man was sleeping inside his vehicle in the 700 block of Lithia Springs. Officers told him he is not allowed to camp within city limits, which includes sleeping in one’s car.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to three calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.