Maliah Archuleta-Wallace named Hayden Library’s Reader of the Week
The Hayden Public Library’s fifth Reader of the Week for the Summer Reading Program is Maliah Archuleta-Wallace, age 9.
Maliah’s parents are Jimmy and Camie. She has a younger brother named Alijah, who’s 6 years old. Her best friends are Kira and Eve. She has lived in Hayden her whole life, and her dogs’ names are Teddy, Fern and Midge. She also has giant bunnies named Casper and Jet.
Maliah’s favorite colors are blue and purple, and her favorite food is cheese pizza. Her favorite author is Dr. Seuss, and Maliah wants to be a horse trainer with her cousin when she grows up.
Her favorite subject in school is language arts and she will be in fourth grade next year. Maliah enjoys swimming, playing with friends and bike riding. She is participating this summer in the library’s “Book Buddies” program. This summer she and her family have plans to go camping, possibly in the Flat Tops.
Maliah’s advice to kids about reading is to “Keep Trying!” Asked how she felt about being named the library’s Reader of the Week, Maliah made a silly face.
