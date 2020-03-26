Male in his 30s is first positive case of COVID-19 in neighboring Moffat County

CRAIG — Moffat County Public Health is reporting the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

Officials will not be releasing the resident’s name, as they explained that would violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPPA) Act.

The male has been served isolation orders, other members of the male’s residence are in self-quarantine, and close contacts are in self-quarantine as well, according to a press release from Public Health officials.

The patient was not hospitalized and is recovering in isolation. Additionally, the patient is working with public health officials in the ongoing investigation. Local health and medical partners have acknowledged that the arrival of COVID-19 to Moffat County was a matter of when versus if. As a result they have been planning what a local response would look like as well as running through different scenarios.



Identification of the first case in Moffat County is an important indicator that the virus continues to spread. Health officials are reminding residents and guests that the individual precautions they can take to limit their exposure are the same precautions that can help slow the spread of COVID-19 within the community. These precautions will also help protect people in our community who may be at greatest risk for complications if they get infected.



Moffat County Public Health and its partners will focus their response efforts to minimize the spread of the disease, which will require the community’s assistance.