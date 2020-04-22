Make it: Recipe for popular Chef Pam’s granola bars
These granola bars were featured in Monday’s brown bag lunches for the Steamboat Springs School District from UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.
Chef Pam’s Granola Bars
Courtesy of Pam Albrecht at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center
- 2 ½ c. rolled oats or toasted granola
- ½ c. pumpkin seeds
- ½ c. dried cranberries
- ½ c. dried apricots
- 1/3 c. honey
- ¼ c. butter
- ¼ c. brown sugar
- Splash of vanilla
Combine rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries and dried apricots in a bowl. Set aside.
In a small saucepan, heat brown sugar, butter and honey on stove over medium heat, stirring until the mixture comes to a boil. Remove from heat and add splash of vanilla.
Pour sauce over dry ingredients and mix to combine. Press mixture into pan. Let cool before cutting.
Enjoy!
