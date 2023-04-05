Make a Mother’s Day card at Steamboat Art Museum event

Anyone looking for a handcrafted Mother’s Day gift can look no further than the upcoming event for Steamboat Art Museum’s Try Me Days.

Artist Joanne Orce will lead a workshop from 3-5 p.m. April 14 at the museum, 801 Lincoln Ave., in which participants can create a Mother’s Day card and other flower-inspired artwork. Orce will guide participants through using gouache paint, Posca pens, pastels and colored pencils. Supplies will be provided, and will also be for sale.

The event is free to the community and all ages and skill levels are welcome. To reserve a spot, call the museum at 970-870-1755, or drop in between 3 and 5 p.m.

For more, SteamboatArtMuseum.org .