Mac and cheese cookoff returns to Steamboat this weekend
The “Mac Off,” billed as a “macaroni and cheese throwdown,” will take place Sunday, May 21, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center.
Eat and vote for your favorite recipe while listening to live music by Eric Delaney. Enter your own recipe and compete for cash prizes.
The event is a fundraiser for Young Tracks presented by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.
Contact Kim at 970-879-5790 or kim@youngtracks.com for more information.
