Luxury Steamboat Springs development offers homeowners tailored lifestyle amenities

More about Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club New listings available for purchase at the Ranch include two, custom market homes from $4.5+ million, and homesites from $1.5+ million. For more information, contact Suzanne Schlicht, Director of Sales, Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club, at 970-846-0817, or visit alpinemountainranch.com

(paid advertorial)

The mountain lifestyle sought in Steamboat Springs is different for everyone. At luxury development Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club, primary and second homeowners enjoy a choice when it comes to high-end perks.

While some desire slopeside access to the world-class Champagne Powder at Steamboat Ski Resort, which borders the development, others prefer the challenge of teeing it up at Catamount Ranch & Club golf club, conveniently connected next door via cart path.

Avid anglers may seek to wet a line in the trout-rich water of the Yampa River, while others prefer to watch the days pass from the deck, taking in the spectacular views of the surrounding Colorado Rocky Mountains. Good news is, no matter your preference of mountain lifestyle, Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club in Steamboat Springs delivers.

“It’s as active or as relaxed of a way of life as you want,” said Ralph Walton, Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty, listing broker of AMRC’s newest build, 34815 Panorama Drive, a 5,652-square-foot mountain-transitional residence priced at $4.95 million. “One thing it’s not is one-dimensional. You can customize your vision of what mountain living is to you.”

Customized memberships for every lifestyle

With so many options, it’s often difficult to find properties that check all of the boxes buyers desire, however, Alpine Mountain Ranch and Club — a 1,216-acre land preservation community with 63 five-acre home sites and 900 acres dedicated to wildlife preserve, located just minutes from downtown Steamboat and the slopes — provides a solution to the ‘box-checking’ dilemma: a la carte membership opportunities to the best of Steamboat.

“The connection to amenities AMRC provides homeowners is a really innovative solution,” Walton says. “The access provided by the a la carte memberships available is second-to-none.”

Take golf, for example. The Ranch not only borders the highly rated Catamount Ranch & Club, it’s connected by a cart path. AMRC homeowners can take full advantage of a golf membership without living on a course.

Prefer fly fishing? AMRC homeowners enjoy private access to a 1.5-mile stretch of the renowned Yampa River, without sacrificing the convenience of living close to town.

And skiing? Exclusive membership options are available to ARMC owners at the luxurious slopeside Alpine Mountain Summit Club at One Steamboat Place, meaning members can be on the slopes just 6 minutes from the Ranch, without having to be confined to a slopeside condo.

“We have designed our membership options to be customized to our homeowners, which keeps HOA dues low and allows them to choose the amenities that best fit their lifestyles,” says Suzanne Schlicht, director of sales at AMRC.

Prime location

While the amenities are beyond noteworthy, the Ranch itself is also stunning.

Views of the South Valley, the Flat Tops Wilderness, Emerald Mountain and the ski resort surround AMRC. Five miles of trails meander throughout the property, and it also features equestrian facilities, an owners’ lodge, a guest cabin and a private backcountry retreat. There’s also an on-site lake for fishing, paddle boarding, yoga, or relaxing on the dock enjoying the views.

“The Steamboat market is evolving to a more complete experience, and we are appealing to a more affluent demographic,” says Chris Paoli, of the Paoli Group, Colorado Group Realty and listing agent, of 33825 Meadow Creek Dr., AMRC’s newest mountain-contemporary-styled custom home. “From seeking top-quality restaurant experiences to more customized amenity packages, buyers expect certain options in their primary markets and prefer a similar experience here in the mountains.”

By combining the perks of ranch life with AMRC’s location and its unmatched amenities, homebuyers’ visions of their own customized way of mountain life become reality.

