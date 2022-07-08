Luxury, slopeside property in Steamboat part of HGTV contest

The Trails Edge Retreat above the Right-O-Way trail is on the market for $19 million and is featured in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt contest.

Dan Tullos/Courtesy photo

Although organizers at HGTV may confuse a luxury slopeside duplex next to Steamboat Ski Resort with a “countryside retreat,” the $19 million property is running in second place as part of a national online contest.

The ski-in/ski-out property is competing among 11 home contestants as part of the “countryside retreat” category in this year’s HGTV Ultimate House Hunt, an annual promotion now in its 11th year. The contest generated more than 1.5 million online votes last year, according to listing party The Paoli Group of Colorado Group Realty in Steamboat Springs.

The luxury property, which is for sale as one combined property, is in the 2800 block of Trails Edge and sits above the Right-O-Way ski trail.

Colleagues Jessica Whalen and Randi Fox with The Paoli Group created a marketing package for the property that helped to earn the listing a spot in the month-long HGTV contest.

The Ultimate House Hunt includes eight categories ranging from “amazing kitchens” to “homes with a history” for luxury properties currently listed for sale.

“We put so much work into so many angles of photography, drone footage and videos and blasting that out online,” said Whalen, the broker who submitted the listing to HGTV in March. “It’s more of an honor to be promoted in this aspect. We take so much pride in our listings and do a lot of social media and marketing. Honestly, the HGTV logo on a social media post does give me a sense of pride.”

The two connected homes dubbed Trails Edge Retreat were built in 2008 and are owned by family friends who are the original owners. The second-home property also is rented out to vacationers through a private company.

Ultimately, Whalen hopes the HGTV involvement will help the property sell as one of the owners is facing a serious health situation.

Dubbed the Trails Edge Retreat, this luxury duplex property in Steamboat Springs is part of the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt contest.

Dan Tullos/Courtesy photo

“A lot of business comes from social media and comes from online, so it’s another way for us to put it out there in a marketing pitch,” Whalen said.

As of Friday, July 8, a Lake Tahoe home with panoramic views was the top-ranked vote getter in the countryside retreat category at 19% of votes, followed by the Steamboat entry at 15%. Other home competitors in the category come from Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey and New York. Anyone wishing to cast a vote can do so online through Aug. 2 at HGTV.com/HouseHunt .

This slopeside, luxury duplex property in Steamboat Springs is featured as part of the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt contest.

Dan Tullos/Courtesy photo

The Trails Edge Retreat features two separate residences under one ownership with a combined 10 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, 13,726 square feet of indoor space, four-vehicle garage and 10-seat theater room. The 4,000 square feet of outdoor living space includes large decks, a fire pit and large hot tub.

Whalen said winning the contest would not mean a television spot for the property but rather bragging rights and additional exposure on the HGTV website.

More information about the slopeside property is available at ThePaoliGroup.com/TrailsEdge .