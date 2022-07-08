Luxury, slopeside property in Steamboat part of HGTV contest
Although organizers at HGTV may confuse a luxury slopeside duplex next to Steamboat Ski Resort with a “countryside retreat,” the $19 million property is running in second place as part of a national online contest.
The ski-in/ski-out property is competing among 11 home contestants as part of the “countryside retreat” category in this year’s HGTV Ultimate House Hunt, an annual promotion now in its 11th year. The contest generated more than 1.5 million online votes last year, according to listing party The Paoli Group of Colorado Group Realty in Steamboat Springs.
The luxury property, which is for sale as one combined property, is in the 2800 block of Trails Edge and sits above the Right-O-Way ski trail.
Colleagues Jessica Whalen and Randi Fox with The Paoli Group created a marketing package for the property that helped to earn the listing a spot in the month-long HGTV contest.
The Ultimate House Hunt includes eight categories ranging from “amazing kitchens” to “homes with a history” for luxury properties currently listed for sale.
“We put so much work into so many angles of photography, drone footage and videos and blasting that out online,” said Whalen, the broker who submitted the listing to HGTV in March. “It’s more of an honor to be promoted in this aspect. We take so much pride in our listings and do a lot of social media and marketing. Honestly, the HGTV logo on a social media post does give me a sense of pride.”
The two connected homes dubbed Trails Edge Retreat were built in 2008 and are owned by family friends who are the original owners. The second-home property also is rented out to vacationers through a private company.
Ultimately, Whalen hopes the HGTV involvement will help the property sell as one of the owners is facing a serious health situation.
“A lot of business comes from social media and comes from online, so it’s another way for us to put it out there in a marketing pitch,” Whalen said.
As of Friday, July 8, a Lake Tahoe home with panoramic views was the top-ranked vote getter in the countryside retreat category at 19% of votes, followed by the Steamboat entry at 15%. Other home competitors in the category come from Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey and New York. Anyone wishing to cast a vote can do so online through Aug. 2 at HGTV.com/HouseHunt.
The Trails Edge Retreat features two separate residences under one ownership with a combined 10 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, 13,726 square feet of indoor space, four-vehicle garage and 10-seat theater room. The 4,000 square feet of outdoor living space includes large decks, a fire pit and large hot tub.
Whalen said winning the contest would not mean a television spot for the property but rather bragging rights and additional exposure on the HGTV website.
More information about the slopeside property is available at ThePaoliGroup.com/TrailsEdge.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User