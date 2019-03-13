Lunch and learn to focus on building green teams

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Community members interested in starting, growing or rejuvenating a green team are invited to a free lunch and learn titled How to Build Your Organization's Green Team, at noon Thursday, March 21, in the Routt County Commissioners Hearing Room, 522 Lincoln Ave. in downtown Steamboat Springs.

The event is hosted by the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and educators from Golden-based McKinstry. Attendees will learn how to engage employees, colleagues or students to work toward sustainability goals such as waste diversion, energy efficiency, water conservation, greener transportation or environmentally oriented community service projects.

Everyone is welcome to attend, but an RSVP is required for the free lunch. For more information or to RSVP, visit yvsc.org.