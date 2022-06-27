Luna Saleny is Hayden Library’s Reader of the Week

7-year-old Luna Saleny is the Hayden Library’s third Reader of the Week.

Courtesy photo

The Hayden Library’s third Reader of the Week is Luna Saleny, who turned 7 on the day she was chosen.

Her parents are Taryn and Brody from Grand Junction. Luna is spending the summer in Hayden with her grandparents Gwen and Steve Bryant. She has a 1-year-old brother, Holden. Her friends are Aisha, Phoebe and Violet. Her pet is Harvey the jumping spider. She is helping out at Mountain Mutts grooming, which her grandparents own.

Luna’s favorite colors are the “galaxy colors.” Her favorite show is “The Amazing World of Gumball.” Her favorite food is watermelon. Her favorite books are “Inside Out” based on the Pixar movie and “Giraffes Can’t Dance” by Giles Andreae. She recently learned how to ride a bike and enjoys playing with the dogs.

Her family has gone camping and hopes to go again before summer is over. Luna would like to go to Meow Wolf with her parents.

Asked if she had any advice for other kids about reading, she said, “Sometimes books are challenging, but read them over and over. You can also try pop-up books for fun.”