Luck of the Irish 7K: a fun race for everyone

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Running Series’ Luck of the Irish 7-kilometer race returns for its second year.

“We basically just wanted to get something closer to a winter race … just trying to knock the rust off for a spring race for people getting ready for summer races,” race director Kevin Fonger said. “And, also, I use it as a fundraiser for the [Steamboat Springs] middle school track and field cross country programs.”

IF YOU GO What: Luck of the Irish 7K

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Steamboat Springs Middle School, 39610 Amethyst Drive

Cost: $30

Register: runningseries.com/luck-of-the-irish-7k/

The race, slated for 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 at Steamboat Springs Middle School, is a fun race where people can dress in St. Patrick’s Day attire and choose to run or walk the 4.3-mile course. The course will feature some of the most iconic views of Steamboat, including Howelsen Hill and its countryside views off Buffalo Pass.

“Whether you're running it and looking to win it or if you're looking to get out for a little exercise for the day, it's a great day to be active.” Fonger said.

Registration costs $30 and runs online through Friday, March 15. Runners can also register at Twisted Trails on Friday afternoon from 4-6 p.m. or an hour before the race.

Last year, the race raised a little over $1,200 to help with the cost of uniforms for both the track and field and cross country teams, but this year, Fonger hopes to raise money for matching sweats.

“Cross country, we had about 50 kids run this year, and track and field, we usually have 80 to 100 kids that run each year,” Fonger said. “It's a pretty big program.”

The run had over 90 participants last year and hopes to top that this year by enticing all levels of runners and their dogs.

For those competing in the race, cutting boards made by the middle school shop class will be handed out to the top three male and female finishers, along with a box of Lucky Charms cereal.

The aid station will also have dog treats for runners who choose to bring their furry friends. Raffle prizes will be handed out at the culmination of the race, and runners are welcome to join an after party at The Barley.

“We try to do St. Patrick’s day theme, hand out beads, fun raffle prizes, going to The Barley afterwards,” Fonger said. “It's just a fun atmosphere, meant to be a race for everybody.”

