LTE: Det. T.J. Sisto had strong ethics, did amazing police work
The recent article in the Steamboat Pilot & Today about former Routt County Sheriff’s Office investigator T.J. Sisto was extremely well done. I had the pleasure and opportunity to work with T.J. on courtesy patrol at Steamboat Resort for several years and immediately came to realize that if every person involved in law enforcement had the ethics and standards of T.J., there would never be any news stories about police misconduct.
Michael Turner
Steamboat Springs
