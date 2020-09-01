Low flow levels cause closure of Yampa River to recreational, commercial activities ahead of Labor Day weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After being placed on call last week for only the second time in history, the Yampa River will be closed to commercial and recreational activities beginning after midnight Wednesday.

Flows have dropped below 85 cubic feet per second triggering the city of Steamboat Springs to enact commercial and voluntary recreational closures for the Yampa River. The closures go into effect starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in effect until rescinded in consultation with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“Mandatory closures of the Yampa River are becoming unfortunately more frequent,” said Craig Robinson, parks, open space and trails manager. “We would like to thank the community, especially our commercial operators, for their cooperation and support during this critical time. Our efforts go directly to the long-term health of our number one natural resource.”

Primarily due to low river flows along with a concern about high water temperatures and low oxygen levels in the Yampa River, the city is implementing closures for all commercial activities on the Yampa River and asking the public to abide by a voluntary closure for all recreational river use.

Commercial tubing and angling companies will be required to suspend operations. River users, including tubers, SUPers, swimmers and anglers, are requested to adhere to the voluntary closure and avoid river recreation. The voluntary fishing closure is in effect within city limits as well as at the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area.

Yampa River stream flow and temperatures are measured instantaneously with instruments and gauges maintained by the U.S. Geological Survey. Periodic maintenance and calibration are required on this equipment to ensure accurate data. While calibrating streamflow gauges today, the city was notified of a correction and lower flows were present than expected. Variations in measurements can be affected within 8% by channel geometry and uniformity of flow.

Once properly calibrated, the Yampa River gauge showed the river was flowing at 74 cubic feet per second, which exceeds the threshold for a mandatory river closure as outlined in the Yampa River Management Plan and Steamboat Springs Ordinance 2685. Low water flows, high water temperatures, and low levels of dissolved oxygen are all unfavorable conditions to aquatic life and any one of these factors can trigger a closure.

In addition to the mandatory closure of commercial activities on the Yampa River through Steamboat Springs, Colorado Parks & Wildlife is initiating a voluntary fishing closure between the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area and the western edge of Steamboat. Although anglers are not prohibited from fishing in this stretch, Parks and Wildlife and the city ask anglers to find alternative places to fish to protect the popular fishery.

“When water flows are minimal, fish become concentrated in residual pool habitat and become stressed due to increased competition for food resources,” said Kris Middledorf, Parks and Wildlife area wildlife manager in Steamboat. “Because the fish are already stressed by poor water quality conditions, any additional stress from being hooked could make them even more vulnerable to disease and death.”