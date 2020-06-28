Love Climbing Adventures offers free memberships to Routt County kids

Love Climbing Adventures, or LCA Climbing Gym, is open for business. Free climbing sessions will start July 6 and run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Justin Dillie opened Love Climbing Adventures, or LCA Climbing Gym, to give people a place to gather while doing something that brings them joy.

He knows that right now, more than ever, people need to seek joy, but may not have the resources or financial stability to do so. To help the community he loves, Dillie is offering youth in Routt County free access to the climbing gym.

“I feel like a lot of businesses are trying to do as much as they can for the community through this pandemic,” said Dillie. “I felt we needed to try to do something as well. So, we were closed for a long period of time. We are allowed to reopen now. I was trying to think of something that would be impactful and useful.”

Free climbing sessions will start July 6 and run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The first session, open to 10 kids due to capacity limitations, will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 10:20 a.m. The second session will begin at 10:40, giving LCA staff 20 minutes to clean and disinfect equipment. Sessions will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Dillie is asking kids to climb no more than twice a week to allow others the opportunity to fill the few slots.

If you go What: Free youth climbing sessions

Where: LCA Climbing Center, 2673 Jacob Circle

When: 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday

Climbing is something that just about any person of any age and ability can do, so Dillie hopes to see new faces with this program, as well as familiar faces.

To newcomers, Dillie suggests dancing on the wall.

“When you first start climbing, you climb things like you would a ladder. You try to use right hand, left hand,” said Dillie. “But, it’s really good to try dancing on the wall. That way you get your hips engaged, you move your hands around, you’re dipping, you’re jumping. Basically, you’re doing lots of different movements like you would in dance.”

LCA Climbing is open to the public starting at noon, Monday to Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sundays.

“LCA’s mission has always been to love the people of Steamboat,” said Dillie.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.