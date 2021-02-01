Loud television: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 31
Sunday Jan. 31, 2021
4:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a front desk person stating they were receiving threatening, potentially prank phone calls. Officers took a report, and the calls eventually stopped.
7:06 a.m. Officers took a report of some damage, seemingly caused by a car backing up, that had been left on a pillar outside of a hotel near the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.
11:58 a.m. Officers received a report that a wallet had been found near Howelsen Hill. Officers contacted the owner of the wallet and made arrangements to return it.
4:21 p.m. Officers were alerted to a bag of trash that had been left behind a bus stop near the corner of Apres Ski Way and Walton Creek Road. Officers took a report and removed the trash.
5:08 p.m. Officers got a call from a business near the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue about a person who had come in off the street and asked if they could leave their backpack there for a minute. When employees told the person they could not leave the bag, the person left without issue.
9:23 p.m. Officers received a report of a loud television playing in an apartment near the 3100 block of Columbine Avenue. Officers took a report of the incident.
Total incidents: 44
• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
