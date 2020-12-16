Loud snow plow: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 15
Tuesday, Dec. 15
5:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about a loud snow plow at the corner of Spar Street and River Road.
12:39 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman in the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue who was concerned someone else was using her Social Security number.
12:58 p.m. Officers received a lost dog collar in the 2000 block of Anglers Drive. Officers will hold the collar until the owner claims it.
2:12 p.m. Officers received a report from employees in a business in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive who said a customer was verbally harassing them and refused to leave the store. Officers arrived and asked the woman to leave, which she did.
4:35 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a non-injury car crash in the 5 block of Routt County Road 36 in Steamboat.
5:54 p.m. Officers received a call from a man in the 1000 block of Uncochief Circle that he had received information about an unemployment claim filed under his name that he did not file.
7:48 p.m. Officers received a call about a bar in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue operating with indoor service despite state restrictions preventing indoor dining.
Total incidents: 57
• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 15 calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Yampa Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Tuesday, Dec. 15