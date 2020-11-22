Loud restaurant: The Record for Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
Saturday, Nov. 21
7:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers issued a citation to a man who entered a business on Stockbridge Road after he was previously told he was not allowed to return to that location.
8:46 a.m. Officers received a call from a woman who believed there were more people gathering in a condo in the 3000 block of Sunburst Court than allowed in county public health orders. When officers arrived, no one was in the condo.
10:13 a.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 1900 block of Hunters Drive who received a debit card they did not sign up for.
2:55 p.m. Officers received a call about a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue playing their music too loud. They agreed to turn the music down.
4:07 p.m. A former employee of a construction company in the 1500 block of Pine Grove Road sent harassing text messages to members of the company after he was fired. Officers are investigating the situation.
4:28 p.m. Officers received a call about an intoxicated man stumbling down an alleyway at the intersection of Ninth and Oak streets. When officers arrived, the man was gone.
7:18 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about a vehicle in the 146 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs.
Total incidents: 48
• Steamboat officers responded to 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
•Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
