Loud party: The Record for Saturday, Dec. 13

Saturday, Dec. 13

1:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call of a loud party in the 700 block of Hilltop Parkway. Members of the household agreed to quiet down.

2:15 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a man in the Howelsen Hill Ski Area refusing to wear a mask. When officers contacted him, he agreed to leave the premise.

5:12 p.m. Officers received a call about someone dumping trash outside in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. Officers could not locate the trash.

5:31 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a non-injurious car crash in the 47000 block of Routt County Road 129 in Steamboat Springs.

5:54 p.m. Deputies received a complaint about a vehicle in the 55 block of Colorado State Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

7:09 p.m. Officers received a call about a truck speeding down Lincoln Avenue but could not locate the truck.

Total incidents: 47

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

