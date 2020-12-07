Loud party or card games?: The Record for Sunday, Dec. 6

Sunday, Dec. 6

1:06 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a large group of people gathered without masks in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.

2:12 p.m. Officers responded to a verbal argument between a customer who refused to wear a mask and an employee in a business in the 1100 block of Yampa Street.

3:24 p.m. Officers found a missing cell phone in the intersection of Whistler and Walton Creek roads. Officers located the owner of the cell phone.

5:08 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman who said she received threatening text messages from an estranged relative in the 1300 block of Buckskin Drive.

6:51 p.m. Officers received a call from a man who said he had money stolen from him in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

7:34 p.m. Officers mediated a situation between employees and patrons in a business in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue where patrons refused to wear masks.

9 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a non-injury car crash at the intersection of Routt County Road 50 and U.S. Highway 40.

9:47 p.m. A neighbor called officers to tell them about what he believed was a loud party in the 500 block of Anglers Drive. When officers arrived, they found four people playing card games.

10:23 p.m. Officers received a call from a man who saw a vehicle pull into one hotel in the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue, then quickly proceed to pull into another hotel, which the caller thought seemed suspicious.

Total incidents: 38

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.