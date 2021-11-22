Loud noises: The Record for Sunday, Nov. 21

Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

4:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a complaint about loud noise in the 1400 block of Sparta Plaza.

10:10 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint about a driver in the 41 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Yampa.

3:14 p.m. Deputies received a complaint about an animal in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

4:18 p.m. Deputies were called to an incident of property damage in the 30000 block of Routt County Road 33 in Oak Creek.

10:40 p.m. Deputies were called to a disturbance in the 40000 block of Old Elk Trail.

Total incidents: 32

• Steamboat officers responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to four calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.