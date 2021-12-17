Loud noises on Village Drive: The Record for Thursday, Dec. 16
Thursday, Dec. 16
2:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a complaint of loud noises in the 2700 block of Village Drive.
6:03 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle crash on Routt County Roads 129 in Steamboat.
9:15 a.m. Deputies were called to an animal complaint on Main Street and Moffat Avenue in Yampa.
2:30 p.m. Officers assisted a driver in the 800 block of Amethyst Drive.
Total incidents: 45
• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
