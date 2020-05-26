Loud noise: The Record for Monday, May 25, 2020
Monday, May 25, 2020
4:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Anglers Drive for an illegal burn.
7:48 a.m. Steamboat police were called when a bear was spotted outside a business in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:20 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible incident of trespassing in the area of Routt County Road 178 and Second Avenue in the Milner area.
Support Local Journalism
12:15 p.m. A suspicious person was reported in the area of a business in the 100 block of Anglers Drive.
12:48 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a fast-food restaurant in the 600 block of Snapdragon Way after receiving a report of a disturbance.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
7:59 p.m. There was a report of loud noise coming from a residence in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.
9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza on a report of loud noise.
11:55 p.m. There was a report of loud noise coming from a residence in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive.
Total incidents: 75
- Steamboat officers had 54 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
- West Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User