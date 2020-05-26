Loud noise: The Record for Monday, May 25, 2020

Monday, May 25, 2020

4:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Anglers Drive for an illegal burn.

7:48 a.m. Steamboat police were called when a bear was spotted outside a business in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:20 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible incident of trespassing in the area of Routt County Road 178 and Second Avenue in the Milner area.

12:15 p.m. A suspicious person was reported in the area of a business in the 100 block of Anglers Drive.

12:48 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a fast-food restaurant in the 600 block of Snapdragon Way after receiving a report of a disturbance.

7:59 p.m. There was a report of loud noise coming from a residence in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.

9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza on a report of loud noise.

11:55 p.m. There was a report of loud noise coming from a residence in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive.

Total incidents: 75

Steamboat officers had 54 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.