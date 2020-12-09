Loud neighbor: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 8

Tuesday, Dec. 8

8:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a person sleeping in a building in the 400 block of Oak Street.

9:08 a.m. Officers were called about a truck driver who hit the mirror of a city bus at the corner of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers could not locate the driver.

10:08 a.m. Officers received a call from a business owner in the 70 block of Anglers Drive who told officers they received fraudulent calls about an unemployment claim.

3:53 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint about a vehicle in the 140 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs.

3:58 p.m. Deputies responded to a complaint of trespassing in the 30000 block of Routt County Road 14 in Steamboat.

9:08 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the1400 block of Pine Grove Road who said their neighbor was playing loud music. When officers arrived, they could not locate the neighbor.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.