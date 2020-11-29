Loud music: The Record for Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28

2:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers saw a car running with no one in it at the intersection of Walton Creek Road and Chinook Lain. Officers were not able to locate the owner of the vehicle.

10:23 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies mediated a non-injurious car crash in the 148 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs.

11:22 a.m. Officers were called to a party yelling at guests in a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:12 p.m. Officers received a call about people not wearing masks inside a business in the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, everyone was wearing a mask.

7:06 p.m. Officers received a call about people driving erratically at the corner of South Lincoln Avenue and Anglers Drive. Officers weren’t able to locate the vehicle.

9:16 p.m. A woman told officers she received a scam call asking for her personal information in the 1000 block of Dream Island Plaza.

10:20 p.m. A party called officers to complain about loud music being played in a condo in the 500 block of Anglers Drive.

Total incidents: 45

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Deputies responded to nine cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.