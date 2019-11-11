Loud music complaints: The Record for Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

9:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a reported theft in the 1200 block of Sparta Plaza.

12:07 p.m. A person reported a man was walking around an aisle with his genitals out at a store in the 1800 block of Central Park Plaza. Both the caller and the suspect had left the store by the time the caller reported the incident. Officers were unable to locate the man. The incident is under investigation.

7:24 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint of loud music in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

7:49 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 2700 block of Riverside Plaza.

11:41 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court. A unit was playing loud music and refused to turn it down. A person was cited on suspicion of disturbing quiet enjoyment of a home.

Incidents that the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, area fire protection districts and Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to on Sunday were unavailable.

