Loud explosions: The Record for Sunday, April 11

Sunday, April 11, 2021

12:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to reports of several people yelling, seemingly arguing with each other, near the corner of Eighth and Yampa streets. The group of about five people was intoxicated and arguing about how they planned to get home. They opted to wait for a taxi.

8:48 a.m. Officers received a report that fryer grease was being improperly disposed of near the corner of 11th and Yampa streets. A community service officer made contact with the owner of the dumpster and took a report.

4:06 p.m. Officers responded to two-vehicle collision near the corner of Elk River Road and Lincoln Avenue. The collision was a simple fender bender and did not involve any injuries.

7:52 p.m. Officers received a call from someone claiming to have seen a person who was intoxicated walk into a restaurant near Apres Ski Way and Village Drive. Officers took no action, as no crime was committed.

8:35 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who said they had heard multiple loud explosions but were unable to see any aerial fireworks. Steamboat Resort has launched fireworks Sunday to celebrate the close of the ski season.

11:19 p.m. Officers were called about someone who said they were receiving harassing text messages and wanted them to stop. Officers took a report and determined that the texts were not criminal in nature.

Total incidents: 45

• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.