Loud car noises: The Record for Tuesday, March 2
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
12:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a complaint of a man working on his car loudly in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court. Officers asked the man to quiet down.
6:14 a.m. Officers responded to a report of trespassing inside a business in the 1900 block of Pine Grove Road.
9:39 a.m. Officers received a report about items being stolen from a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.
4:07 p.m. Officers received a report about an intoxicated person inside a business in the 1800 block of Elk River Plaza.
4:52 p.m. Officers received a report about a person trespassing inside a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
Total incidents: 37
• Steamboat officers responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
