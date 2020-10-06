Lost wallet: The Record for Monday, Oct. 5

Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

10:04 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of County Road 41A. The vehicle was used for business, and the user did not have permission to take the car to Denver, so the owner reported it as stolen. Deputies marked it as a civil issue and did not make arrests.

10:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call for a hit-and-run crash in which a car was rear-ended in the 2000 block of Apres Ski Way.

2:17 p.m. Steamboat officers received a lost wallet near Third Street and Fish Creek Road.

2:22 p.m. Deputies received reports of a burglary which the victim believed happened Sunday. The victim reported $3,000 in cash and a chainsaw missing from their house. Deputies investigated and have no information on a subject.

2:36 p.m. Residents reported a stolen Trump/Pence sign in the 1000 block of Brome Drive.

8:52 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a hit-and-run on Lincoln Avenue.

10:09 p.m. Deputies were called to Strawberry Park Hot Springs for a patron who refused to leave, though the patron was gone by the time law enforcement arrived.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.