Lost stuffed animal found: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 4

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

12:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a head injury in the 1100 block of Longview Circle.

12:20 a.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a report of an overdose at a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:46 a.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to an elevator emergency at a business in the 600 block of Snapdragon Way.

10:22 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle complaint at Routt County roads 38 and 38A.

12:09 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a lost stuffed animal at Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue. The reporting party eventually called back to say it had been found.

4:13 p.m. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 99 along U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

4:14 p.m. Officers responded to a motorist assist at Lincoln Avenue and Indian Trails.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

6:58 p.m. Officers were called to a report of juveniles trespassing on school property in the 40 block of Maple Street.

7:20 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a fire alarm at a business in the 300 block of South Shelton Lane in Hayden.

8:02 p.m. Officers answered questions from a person wondering how to get a car back in the 2000 block of Shield Drive.

10:08 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a dog barking at a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers made contact with the dog’s owner and issued a warning.

11:07 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to an indoor gas leak at a residence in the 300 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road.

Total incidents: 47

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.