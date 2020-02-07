Lost snowboarder: The Record for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

12:50 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Phippsburg.

3:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. They arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a restrained license, having an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle and speeding more than 10 mph over the limit.

11:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a crash with unknown injuries at South Lincoln Avenue and Pine Grove Road.

3:06 p.m. Officers were called to assist an animal bite victim in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:37 p.m. Police received a report of a customer trying to pay with counterfeit money at a business in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:50 p.m. Police received a report of threats from a condominium complex in the 2600 block of Longthong Road.

3:59 p.m. Deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 42 along Colorado Highway 131 near Yampa.

5:12 p.m. Police received a report of harassment from the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive.

6:02 p.m. Police were called about a drunken pedestrian in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.

6:08 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers received a report of a snowboarder who got lost on Rabbit Ears Pass. They found the snowboarder unharmed and returned him to safety.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.