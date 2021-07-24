Lost property: The Record for Friday, July 23
Friday, July 23
8:37 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a non-injury car crash on U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.
9:01 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run car crash in the area of Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
10:43 a.m. Deputies responded to a vehicle complaint in the 50 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.
10:22 a.m. Officers found a piece of lost property in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
7:46 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about an animal in the area of Longview Circle and Hilltop Parkway.
Total incidents: 52
• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
