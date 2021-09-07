Lost property: The Record for Monday, Sept. 6
Monday, Sept. 6
9:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a noninjury vehicle crash at Lincoln Avenue and Seventh Street.
10:54 a.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
11:17 a.m. Officers responded to an animal bite at the Routt County Humane Society in the 700 block of Critter Court.
11:52 a.m. Officers collected a piece of lost property from a restaurant in the 40th block of Eighth Street.
2:01 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a vehicle driving eastbound on Lincoln Avenue near 13th Street.
8:51 p.m. Officers were called to a report of wild animal at South Lincoln Avenue and High Point Drive.
Total incidents: 49
• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
