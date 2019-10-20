Lost at Pearl Lake: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019

2:42 a.m. A woman reported that a man was following her home in the area of Agate and Pearl streets. She told him to stop, and he did. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were unable to locate the man.

3:27 a.m. A man reported that he couldn’t locate his vehicle and thought it might have been stolen. He disconnected from dispatchers and didn’t answer when dispatchers attempted to call him back. Officers found him in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Elk River Road. He had found his car and driven it home.

11:17 a.m. Two men were reportedly yelling at each other in the 2900 block of Riverside Plaza. Officers were unable to locate them.

12:50 p.m. A dog bit a person in the 1200 block of Sparta Plaza.

2:47 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a person who was unconscious in the 500 block of Routt Street.

6:47 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to a rescue in Routt National Forest southwest of Pearl Lake State Park. Two men followed the wrong drainage as they walked back to the lake. A Search and Rescue incident commander stayed in contact with the men and gave them directions back to the dam. They arrived there about two hours after calling.

7:16 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of threats in the 23800 block of Routt County Road 16 near Oak Creek.

9:07 p.m. Officers were called to a disturbance involving a minor in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

9:14 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Routt County Road 14 and Hibbert Lane in Oak Creek.

11:11 p.m. Three people were booked into the Routt County Jail after being arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Total incidents: 43

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.