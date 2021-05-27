Lost and found car: The Record for Wednesday, May 26
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
9:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an incident report from a business employee in the 800 block of Yampa Street in which the business’ lock was broken, but no items were stolen.
1:22 p.m. Officers found a stray dog in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza. Officers took the dog to the Routt County Humane Society.
7:34 p.m. Officers responded to a call from a driver in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road who said they saw a man taking photos of children at a park near the road. Officers took a report and are investigating.
11:14 p.m. Officers received a call about two men fighting in the 1800 block of Highland Way. Officers spoke with the men, and neither wanted to file charges.
11:58 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident who lost his car on Sixth Street. The man later called back to say he found the car.
Total incidents: 38
• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
