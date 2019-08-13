Loren Wood: ‘Shine on’ shines on

Tommy and Lorrie Harden, of Lost Hollow, and Greg Peterson have created musical magic with their tribute song to Sancy Shaw. Only a great song would be fitting to honor a great lady like Sancy Shaw, and Tommy, Lorrie and Greg have delivered a superb song and video with “Shine On.”

Even though I did not know Sancy Shaw, it is obvious that she was an outstanding lady who positively touched the lives of many people.

If you have not heard this touching and upbeat song, “Shine On,” please go to steamboattoday.com and enter “shine on” in the search bar or go to youtube.com and enter “shine on” and scroll down to “story of Sancy Shaw.”

The new single can be downloaded at losthollowband.com/shine-on with all proceeds going to the Sancy Shaw Scholarship Fund.

If there is anyone out there who is reading this letter to the editor from country music radio, please ask that “Shine on” be played on your radio station. This song deserves to be heard locally and nationally.

Finally, please honor the legacy of Sancy Shaw by living the ideals that Sancy embraced in your everyday lives. “Shine On” Sancy!

Dr. Loren Wood

Oak Creek

