Looking for a place to jam? Depot Art Center on Sunday nights is the place to be

Steamboat Creates will begin hosting Free Sunday Jam Sessions at the Depot Art Center every Sunday night, beginning Feb. 9.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Musicians, singers and songwriters of any ability now have a place of their own to jam every Sunday night, thanks to Steamboat Creates and volunteers who will staff the venue during free sessions.

“We’ve heard from a diverse group of musicians in our community looking for space,” said Sylvie Piquet, special events coordinator for Steamboat Creates, a nonprofit that serves the Yampa Valley creative arts scene.

The Free Sunday Jam Sessions will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. every Sunday starting Feb. 9 at the Depot Art Center on 13th Street.

Camille DiTrani will be one of the volunteers helping to host the jam sessions, and she hopes they will encourage musicians to come together to play.

“If you’ve ever been to a jam or open mic night in a bar, it can be intimidating,” said DiTrani, a singer/songwriter and artist. “This is a little less intimidating or judgmental. We want people to feel more relaxed.”

Another volunteer musician, Hank Hatch, said the organizers want people to feel like they’re in someone’s big living room and just having fun.

“A lot of us live in apartments and townhomes and don’t have somewhere to play,” Hatch said. “We want this to be an open environment where we can learn from each other and not have the pressure of doing everything perfect.”

Piquet said it doesn’t matter what you play or how you make music, just bring your lyrics or sheet music or instrument of choice — and amps if you’re a guitar player. The Depot Art Center will provide microphones, stands and a small PA for vocals. They’re also currently seeking donations for a drum set or a donation of a drum set, which would make it easier for drummers to participate.

“This is a casual, open-to-all event with no alcohol,” DeTrani said.

If you go What: Free Jam Session Sundays

When: 6 to 10 p.m. every Sunday, beginning Feb. 9

Where: Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

And Hatch said it’s a bonus if people begin to find each other and eventually develop their own bands or acts who go on to play together “officially.” But right now, they just want to supply a place where everyone feels comfortable to jam, from teens to seniors.

“There might be older people who used to play and want to have fun. We really want to foster a fellowship,” Hatch said.

For now, organizers are trying out different genres of music every Sunday with the first Sunday being more “blues” type of music, but they’re open to mixing things up as they get more feedback from the community.

A good place to see what’s going with the local music scene can found on the “Steamboat Local Music Scene” Facebook group.

Frances Hohl is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.