Looking for a place to charge phone: The Record for Monday, Aug. 26, 2019

Monday, Aug. 26, 2019

3:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Rotary Park. Officers talked to the person in the vehicle. Everything was OK.

6:23 a.m. Officers received a report of a bear in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

9:03 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a man walking with a scarf over his face in the 300 block of Anglers Drive.

11:08 a.m. Officers were called to check on the wellbeing of a woman who was lying in a parking lot near Howelsen Ice Rink. She told passersby that she was OK. Officers were unable to locate her.

12:17 a.m. Officers were called a report of harassment in the 200 block of Willett Heights Trail.

1:01 p.m. A Steamboat Springs Transit bus hit a pole in the median of a parking lot at a hospital in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive. The bus’ rear bumper caught on the pole, causing some damage to the pole and the bus’ bumper.

1:38 p.m. Officers were called to a report of someone acting strange at a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. The person stole a fountain drink. He was cited for shoplifting and issued a trespass warning from the business.

2:46 p.m. Someone was messing with an electric box near Memorial Park. Officers talked to the person, who was just trying to find somewhere to plug in their phone charger.

2:53 p.m. A person turned in items they found at Hahns Peak Lake Campground to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.

4:22 p.m. Officers are investigating a reported theft in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:50 p.m. Deputies were called to an animal bite on Seedhouse Road.

9 p.m. Officers and Steamboat Fire Rescue medics were called to a report of a fight in the 800 block of Yampa Street. Witnesses saw two men fighting. One man punched the other, knocking him unconscious, then fled the scene. The other man had come to by the time officers arrived. He was uncooperative with officers but gave them a description of the other man. Medics transported him to the hospital.

9:46 p.m. As Steamboat Fire Rescue medics were returning to the Mountain Fire Station, they saw a vehicle that had collided with an elk, damaging the front end near South Lincoln Avenue and JD Hays Way. The elk continued toward the Yampa River.

Total incidents: 70

Steamboat officers had 46 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.