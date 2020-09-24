‘Look at what they’re doing’: Businesses get creative for Restaurant Week

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Restaurant Week is here, and it’s more important than ever.
Created by Main Street Steamboat Springs, Restaurant Week allows restaurants to get creative and offer deals and specials to locals and foodies alike, helping narrow the gap between the summer and winter seasons.
After a summer plagued by travel restrictions and seating limitations due to COVID-19, restaurants are hopeful for a strong winter, but first, need to get through the autumn shoulder season first.
“Restaurant Week is always important, because it happens during a time of the year when there are less people here,” said Main Street Steamboat Executive Director Lisa Popovich.
Yes, restaurants need help, especially as outdoor seating wanes, further limiting how many customers a place can serve, but Nick Sharp, president of Steamboat’s chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association and director of operations at Rex’s Family of Restaurants, doesn’t want that to be the narrative.
At least, not solely.
“The messaging needs to kind of pivot to what products have been created, what opportunities have been created by COVID-19,” Sharp said. “I want the community to say, ‘Look at what they’re doing.’ We’re proud of our business operators. We’re proud of the people who work in our restaurants, because they’re not just sitting back waiting for handouts, they’re changing their business model.”
All summer, restaurants have been adapting to the limitations and regulations imposed by local and state public health order. Restaurant Week is just another chance for them to show creativity and flexibility.
As a means to serve more people and cater to those who may not be comfortable going out, many establishments are creating to-go deals. Others create special courses, chef’s choice meals or featured items to allow people to try many things all at once.
This year, Restaurant Week is partnering with Dine Out to Help Out, an initiative originally created by the Colorado Restaurant Association and Foundation. Donations to the fund will go back into the pockets of the participating restaurants, although it hasn’t been decided how the money will be spent. That will depend on how much money is raised.
“If it’s ample, it’ll benefit the restaurant business if we can,” Sharp said. “Even if it’s a smaller amount of donations, what we’ll likely do, is make a contribution to LiftUp or to one of the community support systems that already exist, so there’s a little more amplitude in those systems going into the fall.”
If the amount raised is large enough to spread across the restaurants, the local association will think of a way to spend it. One of Popovich’s guesses for a useful way to spend it would be on propane, as some facilities are hoping to continue outdoor seating into the colder months.
“We’ve fared pretty well this summer with all the additional outdoor dining we had,” she said. “Once we’re not able to do that, our restaurants get even more pinched. Everybody wants to know how they can help. This is a really simple way for them to help.”
Every participating restaurant will have a scannable QR code on hand that will bring guests to a website where they can donate to the fund.
Family favorites like Moe’s BBQ and Johnny B Good’s Diner to high-end dining like Aurum and Cafe Diva are all taking part in Restaurant Week.
“It’s fun for our teams, and it’s fun for our guests to do something unique,” Sharp said. “Especially at the end of a long season.”
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.