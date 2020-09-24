‘Look at what they’re doing’: Businesses get creative for Restaurant Week

Paige Book waits on guests at Yampa Valley Kitchen, a new eatery in the Steamboat Springs that is participating in Restaurant Week.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Restaurant Week is here, and it’s more important than ever.

Created by Main Street Steamboat Springs, Restaurant Week allows restaurants to get creative and offer deals and specials to locals and foodies alike, helping narrow the gap between the summer and winter seasons.

After a summer plagued by travel restrictions and seating limitations due to COVID-19, restaurants are hopeful for a strong winter, but first, need to get through the autumn shoulder season first.

“Restaurant Week is always important, because it happens during a time of the year when there are less people here,” said Main Street Steamboat Executive Director Lisa Popovich.

Yes, restaurants need help, especially as outdoor seating wanes, further limiting how many customers a place can serve, but Nick Sharp, president of Steamboat’s chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association and director of operations at Rex’s Family of Restaurants, doesn’t want that to be the narrative.

At least, not solely.

“The messaging needs to kind of pivot to what products have been created, what opportunities have been created by COVID-19,” Sharp said. “I want the community to say, ‘Look at what they’re doing.’ We’re proud of our business operators. We’re proud of the people who work in our restaurants, because they’re not just sitting back waiting for handouts, they’re changing their business model.”

All summer, restaurants have been adapting to the limitations and regulations imposed by local and state public health order. Restaurant Week is just another chance for them to show creativity and flexibility.