Longtime Steamboat local offers yoga therapy as new approach to care

Jeannine Logue, with Attune Wellness Center, stands inside her downtown Steamboat Springs business on May 10, 2023. Attune Wellness Center is geared toward helping individuals deal with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, any type of neurological disorder, Parkinson's disease, concussions and traumatic brain injuries. She said the therapy can also help with chronic pain management, anxiety, depression and even issues that teens are dealing with in today’s pressure-filled world.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Longtime Steamboat Springs resident Jeannine Logue is hoping to offer the community another option for care with her yoga therapy business, Attune Wellness Center.

“Yoga therapy works with an individual in a comfortable private setting and is geared toward their health goals or concerns, through the professional application of evidence-based instruments of specific health conditions,” Logue said. “One of my clients has Parkinson’s disease, and she wants to retain her mobility as long as she can. She wants to feel a little bit better in her body, and there’s grief and mental health concerns that come with losing some of your physical abilities. We address deeper layers than you’re able to do just by attending a public class.”

Logue offers a therapeutic style of yoga that takes place in a comfortable private setting, as if you were seeing a physical therapist or psychotherapist. Logue said she tailors each yoga therapy session to each client.

Logue said yoga therapy at Attune Wellness Center is geared toward helping individuals deal with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, any type of neurological disorder, Parkinson’s disease, concussions or traumatic brain injuries. She said the therapy can also help with chronic pain management, anxiety, depression and issues that teens deal with in today’s pressure-filled world.

“That’s kind of a pretty broad idea of some of the things that it helps with,” Logue said of yoga therapy. “It works a lot through nervous system regulation, vagal toning and just addressing the person as a unique individual to get to the root cause of their disease and help them in a more multi-dimensional manner.”

She opened the doors of Attune Wellness Center in early 2020 but was slowed after the vehicle she was driving was hit by a car while waiting at a stoplight in Steamboat Springs.

“Technically, I opened early in 2020, but I was in a pretty bad car accident downtown,” Logue said. “That resulted in a traumatic brain injury, and I’ve spent the past few years trying to build the business and recover from that as well — in the end, it only led to really honoring the therapeutic field even more.”

Logue has lived in Steamboat Springs for more than two decades and has worked several jobs including a stint as a barista at Jitters Coffee Shop, which is now gone, in Gondola Square, as well as working in several local restaurants as a server. Most recently she worked in landscape design.

Logue said three or four times a year she will choose a specific health concern and offer discounted rates to a few individuals for whom care may be inaccessible otherwise.

Logue said she sees Attune Wellness as a way of caring for the community that she calls home.

“I have weathered our town’s changes and growth and grieved through the losses of so many of our amazing people,” Logue said. “My heart is tethered to this community, and I am happy to have found such a wonderful way to serve it.”

Attune Wellness is in downtown Steamboat Springs on the bottom floor of the Debbie Aragon Building at 404 Oak St. Logue said potential clients can learn more about Attune Wellness Center at attunewellnesscenter.com or they can email her at jeanninelynnlogue@gmail.com for an appointment. She can also be reached at 970-819-2912.

