Longtime Routt County resident rewarded for commitment to 4-H

Kristn Corriveau, second from the left, shown with her family, from left to right, Dalton, Claire, Ed and Haley. Corriveau was recently named the 2020 State 4-H Organizational Leader of the Year. (Photo courtesy of Corriveau family)



Routt County 4-H leader Kristen Corriveau was not expecting to be selected by the state as the 2020 State 4-H Organizational Leader of the Year, but the community she serves was not surprised.

“I am truly humbled and honored because I know there are so many great people and outstanding leaders in 4-H across the state,” Corriveau said. “There are people that always step up when needed, so yeah, this a huge honor for me.”

The news that Corriveau had been honored was celebrated by the young members of Ranch House 4-H Club, which Corriveau leads.

“Kristen Corriveau is an amazing person,” said Monica Case whose son, J.D., has been with Ranch House 4-H Club for five years. “She is talented in so many different aspects and is a fantastic leader, a great mentor for these kids and a good role model for all the youth that have come through our club.”

Amber Gregory’s three children — Cecilia,13; Cavit,11; and Cutter, 9 — are all members of the Ranch House 4-H Club, which includes members from West Routt and a few from Steamboat Springs.

“She’s just a super cool leader,” Gregory said. “She always goes out of her way to do her best for all of the kids.”

Fellow 4-H leader Shari Yeager, who leads the Routt County 4-H exchange program, explained that being a leader is a full-time job but said for Corriveau it’s a passion.

“You are literally chasing kids around making sure that they are all doing their projects,” Yeager said. “(Corriveau) doesn’t stop with her limits. She will go out of her way to make sure that every kid is successful, and she lives and breathes 4-H.”

Corriveau’s roots run deep in Routt County. She is part of a fifth-generation local ranching family and has been involved with 4-H from the time she entered the Cloverbud program. After graduating from Hayden High School in 2000, Corriveau returned to 4-H hoping to give back to an organization that had provided her with so much growing up.

Each year, Corriveau organizes 50-plus members, she holds club meetings every month and helps makes sure the officer team runs the meetings smoothly. She also tracks every 4-H member’s demonstration and community service projects, as well as working with members on record books and other projects related to the Routt County Fair.

Tami Eggers, the local 4-H and youth development extension agent, said Corriveau is one of the many volunteers in Routt County that support a long 4-H tradition, and she makes sure that local children have an opportunity to take part in the special things 4-H has to offer.

“I call her a silent do’er,” Eggers said. “There’s a few of them in our county that are at this level, but she was doing this when I started my job and when her kids were little. I was just blown away when I saw everything that she did, and her kids were not even part of 4-H at that time.”

When fair rolls around, Corriveau is part of the sale committee, which helps plan the fair’s sale and barbecue. She has also helped as superintendent of the Exhibit Day and the goat and sheep events.

When she is not in her role as a 4-H leader, she works full-time at MJK Sales and Feed in Craig. She is also on the board of the Craig Chamber, volunteers on the board of Love Inc. of the Yampa Valley and volunteers with Northwest Colorado Health. She lives in Hayden and is married to Ed Corriveau. The couple has three children: Haley, 17, and Dalton, 15, both of whom are in 4-H; and Claire, 6, who is a Cloverbud.

Case said Corriveau’s commitment to 4-H youth programs and the Routt County Fair makes her a natural choice for Organizational Leader of the Year.

“There’s a lot that she does that is behind the scenes. Things that nobody knows about, and she just keeps things going,” Case said. “I think Kristen is a fantastic person to receive this award.”

