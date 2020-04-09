Loitering in the laundromat: The Record for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

9 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a group of people loitering inside a laundromat in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. The group made it difficult for other patrons to practice social distancing. Officers asked the people to leave.

9:22 a.m. Police were called about a man screaming for an unknown reason in the 300 block of Anglers Drive.

10:22 a.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief from a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. A resident noticed some dents in his vehicle and believes someone kicked it. Officers took a report.

Support Local Journalism Donate



10:23 a.m. Police were called about some graffiti on the wall of a business in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:36 a.m. Police were called about the same group of people still loitering inside a laundromat in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. Officers gave them a trespass warning.

7 p.m. A man was causing a disturbance outside a liquor store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers issued him a trespass warning.

7:29 p.m. A woman called police and said she was worried someone was following her as she walked home near the 400 block of Ore House Plaza. Officers did not notice anyone following the woman but escorted her home.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

10:17 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a noise complaint from the 100 block of West Virginia Street in Oak Creek.

11:38 p.m. Police found the door to a public bathroom jammed in the 1900 block of Ski Time Square. Officers suspected someone might have blocked the door to sleep inside the bathroom. After breaching the bathroom, officers found it empty.

Total incidents: 47

Steamboat officers had 33 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.