Loitering elk: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 18

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

12:30 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area.

7:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a fire alarm at a residence in the 35000 block of Country Green Road.

7:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a dog-at-large in the 1700 block of Medicine Springs Drive. Officers were unable to locate the dog.

8:12 a.m. Officers received a complaint of criminal mischief at a condominium complex in the 2700 block of Village Drive. A car’s back window had been broken out. Officers are still investigating whether the incident was criminal.

10:46 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a unknown injury motor vehicle crash near mile marker 110 along U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

11:25 a.m. Deputies and Steamboat firefighters responded to a report of a skier crash at Steamboat Resort.

12:37 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a seizure in the 300 block of Clifton Avenue in Yampa.

2:15 p.m. Officers were called to assist Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers with an elk that was lingering around residences in the 1800 block of Burgess Creek Road. The elk eventually went on its way.

7:06 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle hit by another vehicle in a parking lot in the 800 block of Oak Street. Officers were unable to locate the car that had struck the other vehicle.

7:23 p.m. Officers and deputies responded to an animal complaint at Loggers Lane and Lincoln Avenue.

8:48 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of bleeding in the 100 block of Oak Ridge Circle.

9:16 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in Gondola Square. An intoxicated man was yelling at people and causing different issues. A sober friend took the man home.

10:06 p.m. Officers were called to a report of trespassing at a condominium complex in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza. The reporting party claimed people who were not supposed to be were in the hot tub. The people left before officers arrived.

11:01 p.m. Officers were called to a business in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza for a suspicious incident. A man was inside the business and making people uncomfortable.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.