Logging vehicle catches fire: The Record for Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

12:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. They arrested a woman on suspicion of avoiding a court order.

12:26 p.m. A woman received a court summons after allegedly stealing $8 worth of items from a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

4:49 a.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle crash with unknown injuries along Colorado Highway 134 near Toponas.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

5:36 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at U.S. Forest Service Road 505 and Forest Road 520. A timber harvester caught fire while doing logging work in the area. The vehicle was destroyed, but no one was injured.

7:37 p.m. Officers were called about an intoxicated man was near a skate park in the 1800 block of Lagoon Court. He was taken to the hospital for detox.

11:11 p.m. Three men were arguing on a Steamboat Springs Transit bus. Officers mediated the situation and kicked the men off the bus.

Total incidents: 45

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.